‘Let’s join hands with PM Imran to send Modi a strong message’, Tareen urges masses

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Thursday urged the masses to join hands with Prime Minister Imran Khan to send a strong message to Indian premier Narendra Modi, ARY News reported.

Jahangir Tareen, while taking to the social networking website, Twitter, asked the nation to support PM Imran so as to convey a message that the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

He urged the nation to come out on streets at 12pm on Friday and make their voice heard.

It is pertinent to mention here that the whole nation will observe Kashmir Hour tomorrow (Friday) to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to details, the Kashmir Solidarity Hour will commence from 12:00 to 12:30 hours, in which sirens will sound all across the country and national anthem of Pakistan followed by national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be played. During national anthems, all the people and vehicles will come to a standstill.

