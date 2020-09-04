ISLAMABAD: Joint Director of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Sajid Gondal has gone missing in Islamabad, said police on Friday, ARY News reported.

The car of Sajid Gondal has been recovered by the police near National Agriculture and Research Centre (NARC) building in Islamabad.

We have obtained a record of Car data and are examining it from various angles, said the police

Furthermore, the police said that Sajid Gondal is missing from yesterday and more information being gathered from his family members.

Read more: SECP approves Growth Enterprise Market listing regulations

Comments

comments