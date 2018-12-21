Joint int’l air drill of Pakistan and China ‘Shaheen VII’ ends

KARACHI: The two-week long joint International Air Drill of Pakistan and China ‘Shaheen-VII’ concluded at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force, ARY News reported on Friday.

Air Marshal Muhammad Haseeb Paracha, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) was the chief guest at the occasion, while Major General Chen Wenrong, Defence Attaché from Embassy of Peoples Republic of China also witnessed the concluding ceremony.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, Air Marshal Muhammad Haseeb Paracha highlighted the significance of this joint venture and appreciated the personnel of both Air Forces for the smooth conduct of exercise.

Major General Chen Wenrong, in his concluding address thanked the PAF high Command for offering traditional hospitality and providing the opportunity to learn from each other experiences.

The main objective of the exercise was to maximize the combat readiness of the air forces by providing a realistic training environment in different air combat scenarios. PAF has been participating in foreign exercises with leading and friendly Air Forces of the world.

These exercises have helped in giving invaluable experience to the PAF combat crew and enhancing their professional competence.

It was the seventh air exercise in the series of joint air drills with Chinese Airforce. Shaheen VI was held at a Chinese airbase last year.

Comments

comments