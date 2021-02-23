Joint opposition in SA seeks Haleem Adil Sheikh’s production order

KARACHI: The joint opposition in Sindh Assembly has submitted a request in the assembly secretariat for issuance of a production order for Opposition Leader in SA, Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Sheikh is currently hospitalised after he was allegedly attacked by goons of gang war in Karachi Central Jail.

Speaker Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani said few members of the joint opposition moved a request for Haleem Adil Sheikh’s production orders.

Untill now the assembly session has been not summoned, the application will be reviewed in accordance with the law, he added.

Answering a question, Agha Siraj Durrani said what the opposition leader said he is unaware because when Sheikh was taken into custody, he was not here.

The PTI leader was moved to NICVD after he complained pain in the chest, earlier this week.

It may be recalled that an anti-terrorism court (ATC), last week, sent Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to interference in official affairs.

