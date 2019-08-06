Joint Parliament sitting underway to discuss IoK situation

ISLAMABAD: A Joint Session of the Parliament is underway to discuss the deteriorated situation in the occupied Kashmir and along Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The session is being chaired by Speaker Asad Qaiser with Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PM AJK in attendance with his cabinet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also present in the session.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Swati presented the resolution on Kashmir issue, which was opposed by PPP’s Raza Rabbani over not mention article 370 and 35 A in it.

The resolution was later amended and was presented again in the house, but opposition members continued their hue and cry in the house.

Later, the session was adjourned for 20 minutes by the speaker.

According to an agenda, the joint sitting to deliberate upon the strained situation in the occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Control as at least 10,000 additional Indian troops were lately deployed in the disputed region.

Earlier, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution about the special status of Kashmir. Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the bill in the parliament amid opposition members’ protest. Later the bill was signed by the Indian President.

Denouncing the move of the Indian government to repeal Article 370 for occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan declared to “exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.”

In a statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Office strongly condemned and rejected the announcements made by the Indian government regarding the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

