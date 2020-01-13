The list of nominations for the Academy Awards, also known as Oscars, was announced on Monday evening. Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron are in the race for best actress while Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Driver are nominated for best actor.

The dark comic drama “Joker” led among nominated films with 11.

“Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story,” “Parasite” and “1917” are vying for best picture this year.

The Oscars 2020 nominations announcement was made in a two-part live presentation on Monday, January 13 with actor and producer John Cho and actor/writer/producer Issa Rae hosting the two-part live presentation.

Oscars® 2020 will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

The Oscars will again go without a host next month, repeating a format credited with boosting ratings last year, US network ABC confirmed Wednesday.

“Together with the Academy, we have decided there will be no traditional host, repeating for us what worked last year,” ABC entertainment president Karey Burke told a television summit near Los Angeles, according to showbiz website Deadline Hollywood.

“[It will have] huge entertainment values, big musical numbers, comedy and star power.”

An ABC spokeswoman confirmed the report to AFP.

Last year, the Oscars decided to go without a host — the first time in three decades — after their original choice Kevin Hart pulled out when old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced.