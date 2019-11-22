Director Todd Phillips has finally cleared the air about a Joker sequel. He denied rumours of one happening anytime soon.

Following a report by The Hollywood Reporter which claimed that meetings to discuss the sequel have taken place with Warner Bros, Todd Phillips remarked it “came out of nowhere.”

At an awards screening of Joker in New York Wednesday night, Phillips commented on the rumours and said regarding THR’s report. “I thought it was anticipatory at best,” Vox reported.

Despite, no recent plans of a second movie, the director didn’t rule out the possibility of a Joker movie down the line. “Obviously, sequels have been discussed when a movie that cost $60 million made $1 billion, but we have not had any serious conversations about it,” he said.

The Joaquin Phoenix starer is the first R-rated movie to have hit the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office. It is the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2019 and the 42nd highest-grossing film of all time

