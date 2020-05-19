Joker’s Joaquin Phoenix all set to become a dad soon

Hollywood actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are going to be parents soon as the couple is expecting their first child together.

A source told Page Six that Mara may be as far as six months along in her pregnancy, as per The Cut. Meanwhile, the actors have refused to comment.

Social media users have pointed out that the Carol actress have recently been spotted wearing baggy clothes, maybe to cover her bump.

The celebrity couple, who prefers to keep a low profile, are currently quarantining in their Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mara, 35, and Phoenix, 45, got engaged in July 2019. The duo met on the set of the Spike Jonze film Her, but did not begin dating until they were reunited on the set of the 2018 film Mary Magdalene.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” Phoenix had said earlier. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

