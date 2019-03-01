Jordan’s king offers to mediate between Pakistan, India

ISLAMABAD: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Friday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and voiced concern over the latest tensions between Pakistan and India, reported ARY News.

During the telephonic conversation, the Jordanian king offered to play his role in calming tensions between the two South Asian countries and felicitated PM Khan over successfully tackling the situation.

The prime minister apprised King Abdullah of measures taken by Pakistan to defuse tensions.

He said Kashmir was the bone of contention between Pakistan and India, adding the long-standing Kashmir dispute needed to be resolved in line with the United Nation resolutions.

“His government’s priority is to bring prosperity by eradicating poverty,” Khan said, cautioning that war hysteria created by India posed a threat to the entire region.

He thanked the Jordan’s king over his offer to mediate between Pakistan and India and invited him to visit Pakistan.

Earlier, Russian government officials said Russia is ready to mediate between India and Pakistan to try to calm tensions between the two nuclear powers, warning of the risk of further clashes between the two countries.

Moscow made the offer after Pakistan said it was considering returning a captured Indian pilot and as US President Donald Trump said American mediation was helping to defuse the crisis.

