Jordanian princess appreciates Govt’s Ehsaas Program initiative

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the present government is taking concrete steps to address the issue of malnutrition and to provide better maternal and child healthcare.

He was talking to Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his first address to the nation had expressed the commitment to deal with the issue of stunted growth of children. He said dealing with this challenge is our priority.

The Jordanian princess appreciated the government’s Ehsaas Programme for poverty alleviation.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government is committed to eliminate all forms of malnutrition in Pakistan.

Talking to Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan and World Food Programme’s Special Adviser on Mother and Child Nutrition, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran mentioned that in his very first address to the nation, he had committed to address the severest form of malnutrition, including the prevalence of stunted growth in children in the country as a matter of priority for his government, Radio Pakistan reported.

He apprised the Jordanian princess of the steps taken by the government under Ehsaas and other poverty alleviation programs, concerning women’s empowerment. The prime minister appreciated her dedication to increase awareness about mother and child nutrition.

