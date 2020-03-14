Journalist Aziz Memon’s body to be exhumed for post-mortem

NAUSHERO FEROZE: The body of journalist Aziz Memon will be exhumed tomorrow (Sunday) for his second post-mortem examination to ascertain the actual cause of his death, reported ARY News.

A three-member medical panel led by the medical superintendent of the PMC Hospital Nawabshah has been notified for the purpose.

The provincial health secretary, the relevant sessions judge, Kandiaro judicial magistrate, members of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the alleged murder and others will be present during the exhumtion of the body.

Earlier this week, a local court had approved a request by the JIT to exhume the body for an autopsy.

Read: Aziz Memon murder: AIG Hyderabad Waliullah removed from post

The head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing journalist Aziz Memon’s alleged killing sought permission from the court over recommendations of senior doctors to conduct his post mortem again.

The investigation team said they found many flaws in the previous post mortem report, which declared the cause of death suffocation but it did not mention more details of how he died.

Read: JIT begins probe into journalist Aziz Memon’s ‘murder’

Earlier, on March 4, brother of slain journalist Aziz Memon had rejected a report presented before the National Assembly’s (NA) standing committee, declaring the death due to natural causes.

Hafeez Memon said that presenting such a report on the high profile killing of his brother was a joke.

“We have earlier demanded to handover the investigations to SSP Investigations Tanvir Tunio, however, no one paid heed and it remain divided between the probe teams of the two districts,” he said.

Comments

comments