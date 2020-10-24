Journalist’s disappearance: Fact-finding committee formed on PM’s directive

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry, on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has formed a joint fact-finding committee to investigate the ‘disappearance’ of Karachi-based journalist Ali Imran Syed, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The four-member committee led by Additional Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Ehsan Sadiq will ascertain the facts behind the ‘disappearance’ of news reporter of Geo News, Ali Imran Syed and will present its report to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The committee includes AIG Special Branch Sindh, DIG Sindh Police Karachi Division and Director General Intelligence Bureau of Pakistan (IB).

According to a notification, the Interior Minister retired Brig Ijaz Ahmad Shah has formed a committee on directives of PM Imran Khan. The four-member committee will coordinate with the federal and provincial governments.

Read More: ‘Missing’ journalist Ali Imran Syed returns home

Earlier today, the Geo News, Ali Imran Syed had returned to his home after almost a day-long disappearance since Friday.

Ali Imran Syed, went missing in Karachi since Friday as his family reported that he went out of home yesterday evening and never returned.

Journalists’ associations across the country have also expressed concerns over the disappearance of Ali Imran.

A case was registered following the disappearance of Ali Imran at Sachal police station in Karachi over the complaint of his brother, Talib Rizvi. Case number 1006 was filed under the kidnapping act against unidentified persons.

Comments

comments