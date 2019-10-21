Journalists played vital role in raising Kashmir issue: Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri on Monday said that journalists have played vital role in highlighting the national narrative on Kashmir issue.

Addressing an award distribution ceremony at National Press Club in Islamabad, Qadri said that journalists have always worked courageously in difficult times, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister urged the students to work hard and honestly.

Later, he distributed certificates among the brilliant students.

Read More: Media’s role vital in highlighting plight of Indian occupied Kashmir: Awan

Earlier on September 18, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the media had played an important role in sensitizing the world about the exploitation of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian authorities.

Addressing the Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir in Islamabad, she had said it was because of the media that the EU parliament discussed the Kashmir dispute after twelve years.

Firdous Ashiq Awan had said this conference was reflective of the matter that the entire political leadership of Pakistan was united for Kashmir cause.

She had said it was because of our effective diplomacy that the world had rejected the narrative of India on the situation in occupied Kashmir and supporting the stance of Pakistan.

Comments

comments