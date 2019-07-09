Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Judge charged for attempted murder after fighting with lawyer

court

RAWALPINDI: A case of attempted murder was lodged against a civil judge following a brawl between him and a lawyer.

As per details, the clash between the judge and the lawyer took place on July 1 and a formal report was registered on the daily diary of the Civil Lines police soon after the incident.

A group of lawyers had been demanding registration of a case under terrorism act against the judge, however, the police had registered an attempted murder case.

In an incidence of similar nature, a Lahore High Court division bench in June suspended jail term of a Jaranwala lawyer who was sentenced for smashing a chair on a civil judge’s head.

The court released the convicted lawyer and asked him to submit two surety bonds of Rs200,000 each before the trial court.

An anti-terrorism court of Faisalabad had handed collective imprisonment of 18 years to Advocate Imran Manj under section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code while fining him with Rs250,000.

According to police, Lawyer Imran had attacked Senior Civil Judge Khalid Mehmood over a minor tiff during the hearing of a case in Jaranwala, Faisalabad on April 25.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Rana Sanaullah’s wife meets him in Camp Jail

Business

Dollar on the rise again after week long regression

Pakistan

Senate Secretary says received opposition resolution against Chairman

Pakistan

Pakistan Peoples Party is continuation of Fatima Jinnah’s struggle: Bilawal


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close