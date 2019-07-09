Judge charged for attempted murder after fighting with lawyer

RAWALPINDI: A case of attempted murder was lodged against a civil judge following a brawl between him and a lawyer.

As per details, the clash between the judge and the lawyer took place on July 1 and a formal report was registered on the daily diary of the Civil Lines police soon after the incident.

A group of lawyers had been demanding registration of a case under terrorism act against the judge, however, the police had registered an attempted murder case.

In an incidence of similar nature, a Lahore High Court division bench in June suspended jail term of a Jaranwala lawyer who was sentenced for smashing a chair on a civil judge’s head.

The court released the convicted lawyer and asked him to submit two surety bonds of Rs200,000 each before the trial court.

An anti-terrorism court of Faisalabad had handed collective imprisonment of 18 years to Advocate Imran Manj under section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code while fining him with Rs250,000.

According to police, Lawyer Imran had attacked Senior Civil Judge Khalid Mehmood over a minor tiff during the hearing of a case in Jaranwala, Faisalabad on April 25.

