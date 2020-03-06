Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Judge issues unique call-up notice, summons ‘buffalo’ in court

Judge call up notice buffalo court Chiniot

CHINIOT: A senior civil judge has issued unique call-up notice by summoning a buffalo into the court when two persons claimed ownership of the dairy animal in Chiniot, ARY News reported on Friday.

The case registered in the city’s Saddar police station was being heard by a senior civil judge in suburban area of Punjab’s Chiniot city following the theft of the buffalo that was stolen from Sambha and recovered from a house in Kakkay Tibbay village.

A resident of Moza Samundar village, Nazir, had registered the complaint to the Chiniot local court where he claimed that the buffalo recovered from Kakkay Tibbay village belongs to him.

Following his claims, the judge directed authorities to produce the dairy animal in the court.

On the other hand, the persons accused of stealing the buffalo kept insisting ownership of the animal.

The civil judge ordered police not to hand over the buffalo to any party until they proved ownership of the animal with evidences and witnesses.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Facebook removes Trump ad

Offbeat

WATCH: Newborn girl abandoned at sewer rescued

Offbeat

Women turned away from Paris restaurant ‘over headscarf’

Offbeat

WATCH: Barbers adopt creative hair-cutting ‘technique’ to avoid…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close