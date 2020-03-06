Judge issues unique call-up notice, summons ‘buffalo’ in court

CHINIOT: A senior civil judge has issued unique call-up notice by summoning a buffalo into the court when two persons claimed ownership of the dairy animal in Chiniot, ARY News reported on Friday.

The case registered in the city’s Saddar police station was being heard by a senior civil judge in suburban area of Punjab’s Chiniot city following the theft of the buffalo that was stolen from Sambha and recovered from a house in Kakkay Tibbay village.

A resident of Moza Samundar village, Nazir, had registered the complaint to the Chiniot local court where he claimed that the buffalo recovered from Kakkay Tibbay village belongs to him.

Following his claims, the judge directed authorities to produce the dairy animal in the court.

On the other hand, the persons accused of stealing the buffalo kept insisting ownership of the animal.

The civil judge ordered police not to hand over the buffalo to any party until they proved ownership of the animal with evidences and witnesses.

