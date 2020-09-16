Judge seeks addition of terrorism clause in case against MNA’s husband

ISLAMABAD: Suspended Additional Session Judge Jahangir Awan on Wednesday approached a court to add terrorism clauses in a torture case against the husband of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Abida Raja, ARY NEWS reported.

He said in his plea before the court that an attempt was made on his life, therefore terrorism clauses should also be included in the case.

The court has sent a notice to the police on the matter and sought a report on the matter by 23 September.

The police in its report submitted before the court said that they had registered a case against the accused after the medical report of the judge. “One of the accused namely Bilal is under arrest while the prime suspect in the torture case, Khurram will also be nabbed soon,” they submitted before the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that police on Monday booked the husband of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Abida Raja in a case under charges of assault against an additional session judge of Islamabad court Jahangir Awan.

On the other hand, the judge was also suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). A notification for his suspension from the post was issued by the Registrar of the IHC.

The entire fiasco began when the husband of the PTI MNA Abida Raja on Sunday thrashed Additional Session Judge Malik Jahangir at Shahra-e-Dastoor in Islamabad. A video shared on social media showed that a verbal brawl at a petrol pump near the Foreign Office building in Islamabad turned into a violent incident.

