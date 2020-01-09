Judge video scandal case transferred to ATC

ISLAMABAD: The cyber crimes court on Thursday transferred the judge video scandal case to the anti-terrorist court (ATC), ARY News reported.

Special judge of the cyber crimes court Tahir Mehmood Khan announced the verdict.

The case has been transferred to the ATC on the request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“Now the case will be heard by the ATC”, the verdict of the court reads. The pleas of the accused for acquittal from the case will now to be taken up by the ATC too.

Two accused, including nephew of Nasir Butt, main character behind the judge video scandal, are in Adiala jail on judicial remand.

Earlier the court had rejected FIA’s plea to transfer the case to ATC and had directed to submit complete challan against the accused.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

