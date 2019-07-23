Judge video scandal: SC seeks FIA’s investigation report within three weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor to present FIA’s investigation report into judge video scandal case before the court within three weeks.

A three-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa, resumed hearing of petitions on the video scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik who had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference.

The CJP asked Attorney General Anwar Mansoor to assist the court about the proceedings and the directions to follow over the controversial matter.

The attorney general told the court that the petitions have pleaded with the court to constitute a judicial commission to investigate the matter.

“One of the petitions has also requested the court to take an action against judge Arshad Malik,” he apprised the bench, adding that all facts have been revealed and the judge has also submitted his affidavit [as a rebuttal to Maryam Nawaz s press conference in which she leaked the video].

Furthermore, he told the court that the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime wing has registered the case into the matter under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA).

He cited videos recovered from Mian Tariq from a USB were used for blackmailing. The FIA investigating into the matter, he continued.

CJP Khosa in his remarks said the matter of judge video will not be ignored.

The CJP adjourned the hearing of the case for three weeks and directed AGP Anwar Mansoor to present FIA’s report before the court on the next hearing.

On July 16, the Supreme Court took up three petitions seeking a thorough probe into the video leak controversy and had asked Attorney General Anwar Mansoor’s assistance in reaching a proper option on diverse issues regarding the matter.

Video leak controversy

On July 6, Maryam Nawaz, addressing a presser, had claimed that the judge was coerced into convicting her father in the case.

Judge Malik had already dismissed the accusations leveled against him by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, the petitioner said, adding the allegation of bribe offered to the judicial officer by the former prime minister’s sons to elicit a favourable verdict is of a serious nature.

Judge Arshad Malik was removed from his post on the recommendation of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week following a controversy revolving around the leaked videotapes purportedly showing him taking to a PML-N sympathiser.

