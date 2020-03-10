Web Analytics
Judge video scandal: Verdict on Mian Tariq bail tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a plea of Mian Tariq, a prime accused in the judge video scandal case, seeking his bail on medical grounds, ARY News reported.

The ATC will pronounce the reserved verdict tomorrow.

During arguments in the case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) opposed provision of bail to Mian Tariq on medical grounds. “Bail cannot be given on the medical reports presented by the accused in the court.”

It may be noted that Mian Tariq is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail. Tariq was arrested by the cyber wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) On July 17, last year.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

