Judges named for Commercial Courts in Punjab’s five districts

LAHORE: The judges have been nominated for Pakistan’s first special commercial courts to help expedite hearings and decisions in relevant cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

Additional District and Sessions Judges Raheela Javed, Sahir Islam, Zahid Hussain Bakhtiar, Rana Imran and Salabat Javed have been nominated for the commercial courts in Punjab.

The provincial government following consultation with the Lahore High Court (LHC) promulgated the Punjab Commercial Courts Ordinance 2021 to establish the commercial courts.

All nominated judges will get specialized training till June 10 for the new courts.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad had inaugurated the country’s first commercial court at Lahore in a ceremony on Saturday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) led the initiative on designating judges in civil courts for cognizance of commercial cases to facilitate the litigants.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had notified the commercial courts in five districts of the province including Lahore.

The relevant ordinance will ensure expeditious disposal of claims arising from commercial transactions by introducing time frame for decision of suits, e-filing of pleadings and limited number of adjournments.

The landmark reform was part of the government’s Ease of Doing Business Reforms being led by the Planning and Development Board.

