Judge’s reader contracts coronavirus in Balochistan

CHAMAN: A reader to an additional session judge has tested positive for coronavirus in Chaman, a Balochistan’s area bordering Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Rafique Mengal, the staff member of a session judge Abdul Ali Agha was shifted to a quarantine facility to avoid any further outbreak.

The DHO said that they have performed the virus tests in the district and so far six people have tested positive for it. “We have also completed the process of testing truck drivers for the infection who have returned from Afghanistan,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 14, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and his family tested negative after they underwent coronavirus tests in wake of precautionary measures taken after one of the Supreme Court’s naib-qasid tested positive for the infection.

According to a handout issued from the apex court, coronavirus symptoms were found in one of the naib-qasid of the top court and was put in quarantine.

Read More: Coronavirus: Pakistani courts to remain functional, decides CJP Gulzar Ahmed

“During his first test, the reports highlighted some suspicions of the virus symptoms to which he underwent another test,” it said adding that the second test confirmed that the court employee was affected from COVID-19.

He is currently being isolated at the Poly Clinic Hospital in Islamabad.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, his family and a secretary also underwent the tests and all of them have tested negative for the virus, the handout released from the Supreme Court said.

