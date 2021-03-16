Student’s death in prison: KP govt asks PHC to form judicial commission

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for forming a judicial commission to probe into the death of a student inside the Peshawar police station’s prison cell, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The KP government has written a letter to the Registrar PHC asking the top court of the province to form a judicial commission in order to probe the alleged suicide of the student during police custody.

“The incident of Shahzeb’s death has caused a resentment among the society,” it said while asking the Chief Justice PHC to form a judicial commission to be headed by a high court judge.

Laying out the responsibilities of the commission, the KP government said that it should find out the circumstances that led to the death of the seventh-grade student and determine those responsible for it. Besides this, the KP government further asked the commission to suggest guidelines in order to prevent such acts in the future.

Two days back, a student at a Peshawar police station has allegedly committed suicide under mysterious circumstances as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter.

The police said that the youngster was arrested from a Peshawar bazaar after being indulged in a fight. IG KP also seconded the local police claims saying that the student was arrested during a fight in a bazar and police also recovered a pistol from his possession.

“He committed suicide inside the prison after strangulating himself using a piece of cloth,” the police said adding that they are investigating the entire episode.

The father of the seventh-grade student, Shahzaib, however, rejected the police claims and said that the cops had tortured his son and later hanged his body, claiming that he had committed suicide.

