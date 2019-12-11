Group of lawyers attack judicial complex in Muzzafargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: After the callous acts undertaken by a group of lawyers in Lahore’s Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Wednesday, melee ensued inside the court premises of another city in the province, ARY News reported.

A lawyer and an officer of the court came to blows which spilled into a call to arms to a contingent of lawyers that took the attack to the judicial complex in Muzzafargarh.

According to details, the distraught lawyers wreaked havoc inside the judicial complex, the lawyers hurled flower pots at employees of the establishment and verbal jibes were exchanged among the guards of the complex and furious lawyers.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that two employees employed by the court were injured during the commotion.

Sources claimed that at least 30 lawyers attacked the judicial complex and tried to bully the staff.

The dispute between lawyers and young doctors has reemerged as a rally attended by hundreds of lawyers stormed Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

The participants of the rally also shattered the window glasses of out-patient department (OPD) wards, as well as many vehicles present inside the hospital.

According to Young Doctors Association, at least six patients lost their life during the attack.

