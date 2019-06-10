Judiciary is independent in Pakistan: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that judiciary was independent in the country, ARY News reported.

Dr. Firdous said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had approached court to escape from detention.

Talking about mega money laundering case against Zardari, she said that even personal expenses were also paid via accounts of Omni Group.

Dr. Firdous said that anti-graft watchdog investigating against Zardari and others over court’s orders.

Earlier in the day,National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Asif Ali Zardari as Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected bail pleas of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega money laundering case.

A two member-bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiyani had pronounced the verdict on the bail plea filed by the PPP leaders.

The NAB had pleaded the court to allow them to arrest the brother-sister duo for the probe in to the mega money laundering reference. PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were not in attendance in the court room at the time of announcement of the verdict.

