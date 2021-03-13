Juggun Kazim opens up about being body-shamed!

Pakistani actor and host Juggun Kazim, who recently gave birth to a daughter in October 2020, opened up about being fat-shamed during and after her pregnancy in an emotional interview.

Talking to BBC Urdu, Kazim shared the harrowing ordeal of dealing with body-shamers through a time as testing as pregnancy. In a deeply saddening revelation, Kazim said that at a point, she was even driven to question her decision to give birth, thanks to the ‘nasty’ comments about her body.

“People pass such nasty comments on the size of my chest,” said a teary-eyed Kazim. “I know my chest is bigger now, and if I wasn’t breastfeeding my baby, I would’ve starved myself to get thinner… Even if I try a hardcore keto diet right now, ketones will be released in my milk, and I can’t feed the baby like that,” she explained.

Kazim then opened up about her battle with crippling postpartum depression which was made worse by the comments about her body. “I used to wish that the ground would open up, swallow me, and close up. Chapter close,” she said.

Now moved to tears, Kazim expressed how the criticism and body shaming has affected her everyday life. “I walk with a deliberate hunchback now so that nobody can notice my chest too much… I don’t want to feel this way and no girl should have to feel this way!”

The 41-year-old mother of three then requested people to give her a break. “Please leave me alone, I’ve just birthed a child. My weight may decrease if it has to, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Meri marzi (It’s my choice),” she said.

