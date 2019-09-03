Juggun Kazim urges people to stop body shaming

Actress and host Juggun Kazim took to social media and urged people to stop body shaming. She shared a heartbreaking personal experience where she was brought down for the same reason.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old actor revealed that she received a lot of nasty comments recently about her weight. This was extremely upsetting because Kazim was expecting a baby but wasn’t comfortable sharing it.

“Until a few days ago, I was pregnant. For some reason, I gained a lot of weight really really quickly. What shocked me was how much I started getting fat shamed. One lady said ‘lagta hai Lahore ki hawa laag gaye tumhain’. Other women just told me bluntly that I had become a bit too ‘healthy.’ Till now, I wasn’t ready to share that I was expecting a baby because my pregnancies have generally been precarious,” the actress wrote.

She added “Last week I had a miscarriage. My doctor has now told me that this time it was quite serious and that there had been a lot of internal bleeding. I took a day off to mourn but then went back to work because, well, what else does one do? And the day after I resumed work, somebody again commented on how I was looking ‘extra healthy’.”

Ali continued “We need to stop fat shaming other people. People who are overweight know they are overweight. Their weight gain may be for any number of reasons, some desirable and some not. Yes, some people need to be encouraged to lead a more active lifestyle. But unless you are somebody’s mother or sister, don’t tell them what you think of their body. Life is short. Let’s try and live ours with kindness.”

The model is married to Feisal H Naqvi with whom she has a son named Hassan. She has an elder son, Hamza from her previous marriage.

