Juggun Kazim wants you to cherish small moments in life

Renowned actor and host Juggun Kazim recently took to social media to urge her followers to cherish even the smallest moments in life as the world grapples with a pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself surrounded by flowers and wrote “Getting lost in the big picture often prevents us from cherishing the small moments that make it all worthwhile.”

“Take this time to smell the flowers, cuddle with your husband & kids, read, cook, listen to music… soon the madness of life will restart and you will miss having the time to do all these things,” she advised her fans.

Earlier, Juggun suggested people to just relax and take care of themselves during the coronavirus lockdown as people are holed up inside their homes.

Comments

comments