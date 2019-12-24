Jugnu Mohsin leads chants, sloganeering against Modi in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly witnessed sloganeering and chanting from the benches against Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, member Provincial Assembly, Jugnu Mohsin lead the charge against the Indian Prime Minister citing his recent Citizen Amendment Bill and discriminatory policies against Muslims.

Jugnu on the occasion said that the Indian government had fascist ideals and the people spilling out on the streets against it.

She quickly took a jibe at the present government in Pakistan saying that she was meaning to associate the statement with the Indian government and should not mistake sentiments for the present government of Pakistan.

Jugnu Mohsin continued that the time was ripe to stand together with the people of India against its fascist regime being helmed by Narendra Modi.

