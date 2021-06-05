Juhi Chawla slapped with INR 2 million fine for lawsuit against 5G

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla’s plea against the implementation of 5G technology in India, slapping a INR 2 million fine on her, reported Times of India.

Chawla’s lawsuit was trashed as “defective and non-maintainable” by the court, that also termed it a “publicity stunt”. Justice J.R Midha also imposed a INR 2 million fine on Chawla and others for “abusing and misusing the process of law.”

“Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created disruption thrice. Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created disruption,” the high court order said.

Chawla had earlier clarified to Indian news agency IANS that their suit was misconstrued as being against 5G technology, saying, “We are NOT against 5G technology. However, we seek from the Government to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, to flora, and to fauna.”

The Indian Department of Telecommunications counter defended 5G technology, saying that 5G policy “does not fall in the category of public nuisance and it is obviously not prohibited in law.”

