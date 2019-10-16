JUI-F should adopt democratic behavior, says Pervez Khattak  

ISLAMABD: Defense Minister Pervez Khattak on Wednesday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should adopt democratic behavior, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Pervez Khattak said that the government has decided to constitute a committee to hold dialogues with JUI-F and other opposition parties.

Terming JUI-F’s sit-in baseless, the minister said that the government will address valid demands of the opposition parties. Speaking on the occasion, Pervez Khattak asked the apportions to join hands with the government to resolve public issues.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had decided to form a committee under Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to hold talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while briefing media about the core committee meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had said that the meeting has decided to constitute a committee to hold dialogues with JUI-F.

“Defence Minister Pervez Khattak-led committee will hold negotiations with JUI-F to defuse political tension and restrain it from holding Azadi March,” he had added.

