JUI-F to organise APC on July 9

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to organise all parties conference (APC) on July 9, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said in a statement that the country was facing an economic crisis. He said that powers to the provinces should be further enhanced under the 18th amendment.

He said that the heads of the all political parties have been invited in the forthcoming APC in Karachi.

The political party started the preparations of the all-parties conference in Karachi where JUI-F supremo Fazlur Rehman will be chief guest, said sources.

However, it is still unclear regaring the participation of the central leaders from the major opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Sources closer to the PML-N and PPP said that their leadership termed it as the provincial power show of JUI-F.

On the other hand, JUI-F Sindh leader Aslam Ghouri told ARY News that the APC will be held on provincial level in Sindh. He said that no political party has excused to participate in the upcoming meeting.

Ghouri said that another APC will be organised in Punjab in accordance to its agenda.

