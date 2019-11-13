JUI-F chief announces to end Islamabad sit-in

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to end Islamabad sit-in, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“We are ending our Islamabad sit-in here and will expand protests across the country according to our Plan B, announced JUI-F chief while addressing participants of the Azadi March sit-in in Islamabad.

He appealed workers of JUI-F to come on streets and record a protest as Plan-B of the party.

The JUI-F held a consultative meeting in Islamabad under Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman today, where it devised its future strategy.

According to Plan-B, the JUI-F will end Islamabad sit-in and block highways, roads.

JUI workers this morning blocked the Chaman-Quetta highway causing hundreds of vehicles to trap in a traffic jam.

The religious party’s workers also staged a sit-in at Jamali Bypass in Jacobabad district of Sindh today suspending vehicular traffic between Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

The party workers were arriving at the place of the protest over the call of the central leadership of JUI-F.

“We have staged a sit-in on the call of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and will continue it on his command,” the workers at the site of the protest said.

The protest at the point has caused a massive traffic jam, according to local people.

Addressing participants of the Islamabad sit-in, JUI-F chief yesterday promised to unveil details of the plan on Wednesday (today), which would also come into effect on the same day.

According to reports, the party leadership yesterday decided to block key highways and roads across the country and continue with its march. The plan also includes shutter-down strikes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi to mount pressure on the government.

