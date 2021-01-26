Progress on moving no-confidence motion not in sight: JUI-F chief

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not holding dialogues with the federal government or establishment, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said in a statement that if anyone wants to hold talks with the PDM then the side would fulfil the demands first.

He said that no progress is seen so far regarding the option of moving a no-confidence motion against the prime minister. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) suggested the option to move a no-confidence motion.

Read: PTI decides to file foreign funding case against JUI-F

Fazlur Rehman said that he has asked PPP leadership to take other political parties into confidence regarding the option. He admitted that the opposition parties are mulling over a strategy to jointly field the candidates in the upcoming Senate elections.

The JUI-F chief said that all parties in the alliance took decisions after making consensus, however, each party has its own stance. He continued that he is in contact with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that both top leaders of PML-N and PPP have agreed for the early departure of the present government. Fazlur Rehman said that Nawaz and Zardari aimed for ousting the government despite their course of action vary from each other.

Comments

comments