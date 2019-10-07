JUI-F Chief using religion for sake of his political, self-interests: Shibli Faraz

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz has said the JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is using religion for the sake of his political interests.

He was talking to the media at the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Monday.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was wrongly collecting donations in the name of religion and fooling naive people.

Faraz said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance has been clear since day one, he raised the issues close to the hearts of Muslims all over the globe in the United Nations General Assembly and the meetings and conferences he held during his recently concluded US trip were all for the supremacy of Islam, the message it presented and to highlight the plight of innocent Kashmiris.

PPP backs out of Azadi March

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will not partake in the anti-government march led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).

This was stated by PPP’s Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab while talking to ARY News on Monday.

However, he said PPP will extend its moral support to JUI-F’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his efforts to stage protests against the government.

