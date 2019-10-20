JUI-F constitutes committee to hold dialogues with govt today

ISLAMABAD: The opposition party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), has consituted a committee for holding talks with the government’s dialogue team, ARY News reported.

The JUI-F’s committee members include Akram Durrani, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Talha Mehmood and Ataur Rehman which would meet the government’s dialogue team at 8:00 pm today.

The upcoming meeting will be held at the residence of Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, sources said.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will lead the government’s committee which is comprised of members including Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser, Shafqat Mahmood, Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elhai and NA legislator Asad Umar.

It may be noted here that the high-powered committee entrusted with the task of holding dialogue with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had made its first formal contact on Saturday (yesterday).

Sources said Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani held a telephonic conversation with JUI-F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

The committee led by Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak will meet the JUI-F leader at 8pm tomorrow at his residence at the Parliament Lodges.

In a statement following the telephonic conversation, Haideri said they are ready to hold talks with the committee if it visits them for the purpose. He said they will see how far the government listens to their demands.

On October 3, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that the “Azadi March” will begin on October 27 after staging protest demonstration to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

