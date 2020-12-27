Not mulling over to form separate JUI-F faction: Hafiz Hussain Ahmed

QUETTA: Estranged Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed on Sunday said that they were not mulling over to form a separate group of the party, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking exclusively to ARY NEWS, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed said that they do not want to cause any harm to the JUI-F, however, there would be some repercussions over their forced expulsion from the party without issuing a show-cause notice.

He said as per the party manifesto, they would support anyone elected as its head, however, they were against inheritance within the party ranks.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has tried to become an inherited leader within the JUI-F, he said adding that they were silenced in the past when they raised their voice for electing Maulana Sheerani as the head of the JUI-F.

“We have seen where PPP and PML-N have reached today due to inherited leaderships,” he said adding that both Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz have veto powers in their parties.

Read More: Here is why Fazlur Rehman ‘skipped’ PPP’s public rally in Larkana

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed asked as to what qualification Maryam Nawaz had besides only being the daughter of former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

He feared that the ongoing policies of the JUI-F will drag the party towards a similar situation, where PPP and PML-N currently stand.

While commenting on the absence of Fazlur Rehman from the Garhi Khuda Baksh gathering, he said the JUI-F chief has come to know about PPP plans quite late. “The situation could have been different if we would have been heard,” he said.

