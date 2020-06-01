LAHORE: A senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl Imtiaz Qamar has died of coronavirus, confirmed JUI-F spokesperson on Monday.

The spokesperson said that Imtiaz Qamar quarantined himself at a private hospital since 15 days after tested positive for COVID-19.

However, he failed the fight for his life after his condition worsened at the hospital.

Earlier on May 20, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza had lost her life to deadly coronavirus.

The PTI MPA had been admitted to Mayo hospital in Lahore after her health deteriorated. Later, she died while battling the virus.

Shaheen Raza was member of the Punjab Assembly on reserved seats of women.

