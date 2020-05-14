JUI-F leader shot at, injured in Karachi

KARACHI: A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) local leader Maulana Gul Rafique Hasanzai was shot at and critically injured in Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

JUI-F spokesperson Qari Muhammad Usman said that Maulana Gul Rafique was on his way home when unidentified armed men opened fire on him in Haroonabad area of Karachi.

He said that Rafique received two bullets on his head, adding that he was rushed to the Civil Hospital where his condition is critical.

Meanwhile, Maulana Gul Rafique’s close relative told that he was returning home on a motorcycle when unidentified armed men targeted him in SITE area.

Police have registered a case and launched investigations into the incident.

Last year on November 27, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah had been injured in an attack near Bedara Interchange on early hours of Wednesday.

Mufti Kifayatullah had been injured along with his two sons and an aide in attack, while he was traveling from Islamabad to Mansehra, JUI-F leader’s brother Habib ur Rehman had said.

A vehicle hit the car of Kifayatullah from hind side near Bedara Interchange in Mansehra and stopped it near the interchange, his brother had said.

The armed men had escaped from the scene after attacking the victims, leaving them in injured condition, according to sources.

