JUI-F decides to block highways, lockdown country from Monday: sources

ISLAMABAD: After getting no support from PPP and PML-N in an ongoing Azadi March, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has decided to block highways and lockdown the entire country from Monday, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

The sources said that JUI-F in its new strategy has decided to go for countrywide lockdown and blockage of motorways and highways.

The recommendation to block highways across the country was put forward during the meeting of the Rehbar Committee in Islamabad, the sources said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were supposed to give their reply over countrywide lockdown to Rehbar Committee today, but they didn’t respond despite contacts made by Rehbar Committee members, sources revealed.

Meanwhile, the meeting scheduled between JUI-F chief and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi canceled once again.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in another attempt to mediate between the government and the Azadi marchers.

Upon his arrival at Fazl’s residence, Elahi interacted with media and said that the mediation process will be continued until the issues were not resolved.

