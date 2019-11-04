JUI-F mulls en bloc resignations from assemblies

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is weighing up the option of resigning en bloc from assemblies, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources say the party has asked its parliamentarians to submit their resignation with the leadership for the purpose.

The JUI-F could use the option of en bloc resignation from assemblies at an appropriate time, they said, adding several party lawmakers are present at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Islamabad residence and discussion is underway to work out a future strategy.

Earlier, on Nov 3, Maulana Fazl had said there was no plan to march towards D-Chowk or Prime Minister House.

Addressing the paricipants of the Azadi March, the JUI-F said that D-Chowk was quite a small place for such a massive gathering.

“D-Chowk is quite small for a gathering like this, while H-9 is an open space” he said, adding that the final decision about the Azadi March would be taken after consensus with all opposition parties.

“Whatever decision we make, we will do so with consensus with all opposition parties,” he added.

The JUI-F reiterated that there was no option but to send the incumbent government home.

“These rulers will have to go. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is even more helpless than us,” added Fazl.

