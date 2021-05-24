JUI-F preparing to form new political alliance against PPP in Sindh: sources

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has activated in Sindh to form a new political alliance to give tough time to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

The JUI-F has started preparations to form an alternative political alliance of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to challenge the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh province, sources told ARY News.

JUI-F central leader Rashid Soomro has contacted key political personalities of Sindh to appease them for joining the new alliance. According to sources, the inclusion process will be based on important political figures instead of traditionally admitting political parties in the alliance.

Read: JUI-F forms alliance with PTI to give tough time to PPP in Larkana

It emerged that JUI-F’s Rashid Soomro has held meetings with Ali Gohar Mahar, Zulfiqar Mirza, Sardar Moazzam Abbasi, Ibrahim Jatoi, Hasnain Mirza, Agha Taimoor, Sadaruddin Rashidi and Liaquat Jatoi.

Moreover, he also held telephonic conversations with the heads of nationalist parties including Ayaz Latif Palijo, Dr Qadir Magsi, Jalal Mehmood Shah and Sanan Qureshi.

The upcoming political alliance will be headed by JUI-F in Sindh that will be formed at the district level besides initiating a movement to highlight the provincial issues.

It may be noted here that a political alliance previously formed against the ruling PPP had won a seat in Larkana in 2019.

