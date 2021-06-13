KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh chapter leadership on Sunday announced protest movement against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) provincial leader Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro on Sunday.

Talking to the media, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) provincial leader Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro said that the PPP-led Sindh govt has failed totally in providing relief to the people of Sindh.

“JUI-F will protest against Sindh government over corruption, poor education system, water theft and other issues,” he said.

Soomro said that JUI-F will launch a protest drive against the PPP-led Sindh government from June 17. He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will also hold a rally against the Sindh government in Karachi on July 29.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) provincial leader further said that JUI-F will hold a long march against PPP from Ghotki to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) House.

It is pertinent to mention here that JUI-F recently started preparations to form a new political alliance to give tough time to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The JUI-F has started preparations to form an alternative political alliance of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to challenge the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh province.

It emerged that JUI-F’s Rashid Soomro has held meetings with Ali Gohar Mahar, Zulfiqar Mirza, Sardar Moazzam Abbasi, Ibrahim Jatoi, Hasnain Mirza, Agha Taimoor, Sadaruddin Rashidi and Liaquat Jatoi.

Moreover, he also held telephonic conversations with the heads of nationalist parties including Ayaz Latif Palijo, Dr Qadir Magsi, Jalal Mehmood Shah and Sanan Qureshi.

The upcoming political alliance will be headed by JUI-F in Sindh that will be formed at the district level besides initiating a movement to highlight the provincial issues.

