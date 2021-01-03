JUI-F brought seminary students to PDM’s Bahawalpur rally: sources      

BAHAWALPUR: In order to show its strength and to make the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Bahawalpur successful, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) used seminary students for political gains, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources claimed that the students from three different seminaries were forced to attend the PDM’s public rally in Bahawalpur.

Students from Jamia Abu Huraira Ahya-e-Uloom Hasilpur, Madrassa Darul Uloom Jamia Fateh and Madrassa Anwaar-e-Madina were brought to the political rally, said the sources.

Addressing the public meeting, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over its “failure in controlling inflation and poverty” in the country.

The PML-N vice president had thanked the people of Bahawalpur for attending the public meeting in “overwhelming numbers.” The PML-N leader claimed that the country had made progress only during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The price of flour was Rs35 per kg in Nawaz Sharif’s tenure but today people are forced to buy the flour for Rs80 per kilo. The price of sugar was Rs50 per kg in PML-N’s tenure but today in PTI’s govt the price of sugar has soared to Rs100 per kg,” she had added.

