QUETTA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Wednesday removed party spokesman Hafiz Hussain Ahmed over opposing the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported.

The JUI-F has appointed Aslam Ghauri as the acting spokesman of the party besides also issuing a show-cause notice to Hafiz Hussain Ahmed over his remarks against Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.

According to sources, the decision to remove Hafiz Hussain Ahmed was taken during the meeting of the top consultative body of the JUI-F, Majlis-e-Shura, where an inquiry committee under Maulana Abdul Qayyum was also formed to probe into the matter.

Hafiz Hussain distanced himself from the narrative of the PML-N leader during the Quetta rally as the JUI-F at that time termed the remarks of their party spokesman as a personal comment.

The sources said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who headed the Majlis-e-Shura meeting, also briefed the party regarding the decisions taken by the PDM.

Although Hafiz Hussain Ahmed is the first one to openly oppose the narrative of the PML-N leader from the JUI-F and sent packing, there are many top leaders within PML-N who had opposed the narative and shared the same fate.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch on November 01 announced to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The only reason I have decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against Pakistan Army,” he said while terming the act as unacceptable for him.

Later another top party leader, Sanaullah Zehri also announced resignation from the PML-N over a similar reason.

