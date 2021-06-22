JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman to arrive in Karachi today

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman will arrive in Karachi today to pay a three-day visit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The central spokesperson of JUI-F, Aslam Ghauri announced that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will arrive in Karachi today. He detailed that the JUI-F chief will address the workers’ convention in Karachi on June 24, as well as attend the meet the press program at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

During the upcoming visit, Maulana Fazlur Rehman will hold meetings with different political personalities.

On June 20, JUI-F chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that PDM will hold a rally in Karachi on July 29.

While addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the JUI-F chief had said that PDM will hold a “massive” public gathering in Karachi on July 29.

He had also announced that a public rally would be held in Swat against the government on July 4. The JUI-F chief also criticised the federal budget presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The federation created rumpus in the National Assembly (NA) to hide its lies about the budget 2021-22, he added.

