Possible ‘Plan C’ unravels, JUIF to protest outside ECP office

KARACHI: Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF) under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been vocally dissenting against the present government and wants it gone, in a fresh attempt they look to protest outside the Election Commission office (ECP), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the road where the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office is situated is being blocked by JUIF workers so that they may protest and air their grievances.

Yesterday, JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded to hold early polls in the country immediately.

Addressing a JUI-F public gathering at Sukkur, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they have come out to save the economy of the country and would fight for the rights of the masses.

“The only solution of the incompetent incumbent government is that they should resign and go home,” he said.

The JUI-F chief lamented the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not taking any action in the foreign funding case involving PTI for the past five years and announced that he would be participating in a JUI-F protest rally outside the Sindh election commission office on Friday (tomorrow) against the delay.

