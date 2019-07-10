July 20 to be celebrated as ‘Plant for Pakistan’ day

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said July 20 will be celebrated as a national day under the name of ‘Plant for Pakistan’ as Prime Minister Imran Khan will plant a sapling to formally inaugurate the plantation drive.

He stated this while chairing the 4th meeting of the Federal Forestry Board on Wednesday in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State on Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir, secretary climate change Hasan Nasir Jamy, Inspector General Forests Salman Warraich, the secretaries of the forest departments of all four provinces including AJK and GB, representatives of NHA, Railways, Pakistan Army, NGOs as well as international organisations.

The adviser said “10 Billion Tree Tsunami” is a project of national importance, which is why all the provinces are on the same page over the issue and keen to work together with the federal government.

Speaking on the occasion, Zartaj Gul Wazir said other provinces, like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will have to come forward in order to play their part in the federal government’s forestation efforts.

She questioned why some of the provinces failed to achieve their current year’s plantation targets.

The adviser advised all the provinces to immediately revise their targets and come up with the plan of three weeks starting by the end of July and ending on 14th of August this year.

The provinces were asked to present their reports on PC-1’s and progress on the ground regarding their approvals from the relevant forum.

