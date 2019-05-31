Jumatul Wida being observed today

KARACHI: Jumatul Wida is being observed countrywide on Friday (today) amid foolproof security measures, ARY News reported.

The authorities have made special security arrangements to ensure safety of people offering prayers at mosques and Imambargahs.

Jumatul Wida has a special significance for Muslim since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramazan and considered the harbinger of the end of the showering of divine blessings that characterizes the holy month.

Last Friday of Ramazan is also observed as Youm al-Quds (Al-Quds Day) in Pakistan to express support and solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Israeli occupied Palestine territories. Rallies and processions will also be organized across the country to observe the Al-Quds Day.

Prayer leaders in their sermons will highlight the importance of unity and sectarian harmony among the people of all religious schools of thought.

Special prayers will also be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country on the occasion.

