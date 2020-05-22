Jumatul Wida being observed with strict implementation on SOPs

KARACHI: Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan is being observed today with religious solemnity across the country.

The Juma gatherings will be held as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) agreed between the government and the religious scholars in view of the threat posed by coronavirus outbreak.

All the provincial governments have been directed to make sure implementation on the SOPs during the congregation of Friday and Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

Jumatul Wida has a special significance for Muslim since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramazan and considered the harbinger of the end of the showering of divine blessings that characterizes the holy month.

Read more: Sindh govt green lights congregational prayers for Eid, Jumu’atul-Wida

Last Friday of Ramazan is also observed as Youm al-Quds (Al-Quds Day) in Pakistan to express support and solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Israeli occupied Palestine territories.

Prayer leaders in their sermons will highlight the importance of unity and sectarian harmony among the people of all religious schools of thought.

Special prayers will also be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country on the occasion.

