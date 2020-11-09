‘Junagarh will soon become part of Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Nawab of Junagarh, Muhammad Jahangir Khanji has made it clear to the Modi-led Indian government that Junagadh will soon become part of Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, Jahangir Khanji has urged the United Nations (UN) to play its role for the liberation of the Junagarh State from an Indian illegal occupation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The illegal annexation of Junagadh by Indian forces is against all norms and principles of international law, he added.

Jahangir Khanji said that his forefathers had made an agreement to become part of Pakistan but Indian forces illegally captured the territory.

Read More: Nawab of Junagarh exposes real face of India

The Nawab of Junagarh thanked the Pakistani government for issuing a political map showing Junahgadh in its territory. Muhammad Jahangir Khanji requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to highlight their freedom struggle at every international forum.

It must be noted that Junagarh was a princely state of pre-partition India and at the time of partition over 550 states were given the choice to join either Pakistan or India. The nawab of Junagarh decided to join Pakistan.

Read More: Why Junagadh is Part of Pakistan’s new political map

On August 5, 2020, Pakistan had approved and released the new political map of Pakistan, which includes territories of Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Ladakh. The map also included Junagadh, Manavadar and Sir Creek in Indian Gujarat as part of Pakistan.

Comments

comments